No online classes for Telangana inter students till August 31

The Telangana intermediate board which announced digital classes for the students from August 17 has now taken a U-turn saying that no classes -- either digital or physical will be started till August 31.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) commissioner Syed Omar Jaleel in a statement issued said that the board is forced to cancel the online classes as per the instructions from the central government in Unlock 3.0 which said that the educational institutions cannot begin classes till August 31.

The orders also said that the proceedings related to attendance of all the staff of the respective institutions from August 17 has been withdrawn. It is also notified that the instructions on the functioning of government and private aided colleges and monitoring of online classes will be issues later.

Principals and junior lecturers were directed to monitor online classes to be telecast on Doordarshan Yadagiri, T-SAT and YouTube ensuring all the second-year students to attend the classes.

The online classes for the intermediate students will begin when the government give its nod. A board official said that they are ready with the required material to start online classes.