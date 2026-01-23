No paddy for defaulting mills: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has made it clear that rice millers failing to adhere to government regulations will be barred from paddy allocations. Speaking at a high-level meeting at the IAS Officers’ Club on Thursday to finalise the action plan for Rabi procurement, the Minister warned that while honest millers would receive full state cooperation, those committing irregularities would face "stringent action".

The Minister directed department staff to enforce regulations strictly and resist any political pressure that might interfere with legal proceedings. As part of this push for accountability, Uttam Kumar Reddy released a new manual titled Guidelines for Legal Enforcement in Civil Supplies Cases. He emphasised that following these departmental guidelines is mandatory to ensure the integrity of the procurement process.

To further strengthen the sector, the Minister announced that the government would soon declare new policies aimed at promoting the milling industry and boosting exports, matching the state's record-breaking paddy production.

He also revealed plans to expand the range of essential commodities supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Reaffirming the administration's pro-farmer stance, the Minister highlighted the ongoing installation of dryers and paddy cleaners at procurement centres to protect the harvest from moisture and unseasonal rains. "This is a government that stands by its farmers," he asserted, noting that infrastructure upgrades are being fast-tracked to ensure that every grain produced is procured at a fair price without distress sales.