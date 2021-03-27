No permission accorded for Holi celebrations in Hyderabad, says police

The city police said that no permission has been given for Holi celebrations in Hyderabad in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. The police also warned of strict action against those violating rules.

The police also issued a notice to the gated communities in the city, hostel owners and event organizers not to hold Holi celebrations. They also made it clear to mandate the usage of masks and maintain social distancing.

They also banned throwing colours at the passersby on road and vehicles. Further, restrictions were also imposed on roaming of two-wheelers in groups.

Wine shops to remain closed for two days

In the view of Holi festival, the wine shops on Sunday and Monday will remain closed i.e. from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday. The orders were issued by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.