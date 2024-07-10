No postponement of DSC exams, asserts CM Revanth

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unequivocally stated that there will be no postponement of the DSC (District Selection Committee) exams, which have been notified with over 11,000 posts across the State.

Addressing concerns during a meeting with party workers in Bhoothpur mandal on Tuesday, as part of his visit to Palamuru district, Revanth Reddy accused certain elements of conspiring to obstruct the DSC exams, which are being conducted by congress government after many years.

Referring to earlier BRS government’s mismanagement of various recruitment exams, Revanth Reddy said that BRS government was concerned about address for question papers leakage. Various recruitment exam question papers were being sold at xerox centers, ruinging the careers of genuine hard working job aspirants.

Revanth dismissed the BRS party’s demands for a 1:100 ratio for selection of candidates to be eligible for Group-1 mains exams. He said such demands were driven by the opposition party’s conspiracy to further delay and benefit the coaching centre management. Revanth Reddy warned that any attempt to alter the exam process arbitrarily, such as calling for Group-1 mains in a 1:100 ratio without proper notification would face legal challenges and likely be overturned by the courts.

“The opposition’s repeated attempts to cancel examinations are part of a larger conspiracy,” Revanth Reddy asserted, addressing concerns raised by coaching centers seeking exam postponements for their business interests. He revealed that some coaching center owners had approached him directly, advocating for exam postponements to benefit their establishments.

The Chief Minister emphasized that decisions regarding exam schedules would be made based on merit and fairness, without succumbing to external pressures. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to conducting exams as per the established notification and guidelines, ensuring transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.