No power cuts even in peak summer: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday blamed the Opposition BRS for spreading false propaganda for political gain on power supply in the State . He claimed the government was supplying uninterrupted power even during the peak demand.

He said before the Assembly elections, the BRS leaders’ bad propaganda that the power will not go away if the Congress comes to power, people had turned their backs on the election. ‘It came to the notice of the energy wing that the BRS was misleading people on social media on power cuts in Suryapet and Mahbubnagar’.

Bhatti clarified that wherever there was power interruption due to technical reasons, the staff immediately restored supply. He said department action would be taken against officials who neglected in discharge of duty. ‘It is unfortunate that even if action is taken against the staff, BRS leaders are doing politics’ .

He said a total of 36,207 million units was supplied from December 2022 to April 2023. During the Congress rule 38,155 million units was supplied from December 2023 to April 30, 2024. The minister said the government has a history of supplying 15,497 megawatts of peak demand on a single day. As the temperature rises to 45 degrees C in summer, the demand for electricity naturally increases, Bhatti said. ‘If the load increases, there will be tripping and technical problems. The electricity staff efficiently addressed them and provided prompt services without any inconvenience to the people’.