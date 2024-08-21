No relief for Kavitha in SC; case adjourned to Aug 27

New Delhi: The BRS MLC K Kavitha could not get any relief from the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the Enforcement Directorate was yet to file a counter in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

The court adjourned the case to August 27. Her bail plea came up for hearing before the bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of both CBI and ED, told the court that while CBI had filed the counter, ED’s affidavit was in the pipeline and sought a week's time. The BRS leader filed the bail petition in SC on August 12, challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to reject bail on July 1.

No relief for Kavitha in SC; case adjourned to Aug 27The SC had asked the investigating agencies to file counters. Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, said she was the only woman accused in the case in which both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia got bail. As a woman, she had the right to get bail under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The SC also refused to take into consideration her interim bail request until it heard counters filed by both agencies.