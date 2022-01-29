No relief to farmers yet: Eatala Rajender

Mahabubabad: Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender has come down heavily on the TRS government for its failure to provide jobs to the youth. Speaking to media persons at Mahabubabad on Friday, he said that the very concept of the Telangana Movement - 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment). However, the government has not even issued a single recruitment notification of the Group-I in over seven years, he said.

He said that after coming to power a second time in 2018, the TRS government didn't even issue a single recruitment drive. But for the jobs in the police wing, the KCR government didn't fill vacancies in other departments, he added.

Despite several youths ending their lives, the government has blithe concern towards them. He attributed the suicides of Sunil Naik and Mutyala Sagar of Mahabubabad district as government-sponsored murders. He demanded the government to fill the 1.91 lakh vacant posts in the State service with immediate effect.

Earlier, Eatala inspected damaged crops in Narsampet constituency. He said that the unseasonal rains and hailstorms left farmers in tears. "The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who announced to inspect the damaged crops needs to answer why he failed to do so. Instead of visiting the rain-affected crops, KCR sent a delegation to assess the situation on January 18. But, there was no relief announced by the government," Eatala said. Implement the Fasal Bima Yozana to protect the farmers, he demanded the State Government. Former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy was present.