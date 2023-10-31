No religious unrest in past ten years during BRS govt; KCR

MIRYALAGUDA: Chief Minister KCR emphasized that there has been no curfew in Telangana state for the past ten years. He stated that there is no religious unrest in the state and that Hindus and Muslims are progressing together. KCR participated in the BRSPraja Ashirvada Sabhaorganized in the Miryalaguda constituency.

During his speech, KCR mentioned that the state has been progressing peacefully without any curfews. He condemned the attack on their MLA candidate by Congress miscreants, stating that the candidate survived due to timely emergency treatment. KCR asserted that his government has never promoted anarchy and has worked towards the welfare of the people with the power given by God. He claimed that there have been no instances of evil, tyranny, conspiracies, or grudges during their tenure.

KCR urged everyone to remember his words and move forward together. He emphasized that there is no distinction based on caste, religion, or race. All people in Telangana are considered part of their community. He stated that if anyone in Telangana prospers, it benefits all. KCR expressed his belief that every individual should have a smile on their face, highlighting the absence of religious unrest in the state. He contrasted the present situation with the past, mentioning the previous instances of stabbings, riots, and curfews in Hyderabad, which he claimed have not occurred in the last ten years.