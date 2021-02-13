No sexual assault on BPharm student, girl enacted 'drama': CP Mahesh Bhagwat

No sexual assault in the kidnap case of a BPharm student which reported three days ago at Ghatkesar said Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat. "The girl was planning to move out of the home for the last six months and enacted the kidnap drama misleading the police," the commissioner said apologizing to the auto-drivers.

The girl, a resident of RL Nagar of Rampally made a phone call to his mother stating that she was kidnapped by the auto-driver while returning home from the college. The girl's mother who was scared about her daughter dialed 100 and informed her daughter whereabouts.

Based on the location shared by the girl's mother, the police traced the girl near ORR service road at Annojiguda and shifted her to a hospital. The girl told the police she was sexually assaulted by four auto-drivers. According to her statement, the police took the auto-drivers into custody. However, during the crime reconstruction, nothing was matched with the girl's statement. Following which, the police verified the CCTV footage and found the girl wandering on the streets from 6 pm to 7.30 pm near Ghatkesar, Yanampet and Annnojiguda.

The CP said that the girl admitted to enacting the drama when the police questioned her. "The girl said that she was afraid of her mother confronting her for being late to home and enacted the drama and took the names of the auto-driver on the past grudge," the commissioner said.