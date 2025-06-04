No strays please…! Walk your pet dog in city park with licence

Hyderabad: In view of previous dog bite incidents in parks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had decided to allow only licensed pet dogs in parks and urged the owners to register their pets with GHMC.

This directive was issued during GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan’s inspection of ongoing development works at the KBR Park in Jubilee Hills. The commissioner stressed the importance of responsible pet ownership and instructed officials to strictly enforce the new rule to maintain cleanliness and safety within the parks in Hyderabad.

He urged all pet dog owners within GHMC jurisdiction to register their furry companions through the MyGHMC app. This free and easy process will provide pet owners with essential information and support, while also helping GHMC in its efforts to ensure responsible pet ownership. By registering their pets, owners will receive timely reminders about vaccinations and de-worming schedules

Later, Karnan reviewed progress on walker-friendly infrastructure, urging engineers to adopt innovative and efficient methods to complete the projects.

The commissioner also reviewed the flyovers and underpasses being built under the H-City project and questioned their compliance with court orders. Engineers confirmed that all works are within the sensitive zone and follow court guidelines.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Subhadra, DC Sammayya, EE Manya Nayak, SE Sri Lakshmi, Dy EE Harish, Circle EE Vijay Kumar, and other officials.

Earlier, on June 1, Commissioner Karnan visited Malakpet to assess ongoing joint operations by GHMC and the Water Board aimed at resolving traffic congestion caused by drainage overflow. He reviewed night-time drainage works and the RDP works from Necklace Road Railway Station to Kundan Bagh.

He directed engineering teams to speed up the work, increase manpower, and ensure 24-hour operations to avoid further public inconvenience. Superintending Engineer Maheshwar Reddy briefed the Commissioner, stating that while there was no immediate risk of congestion, completing the works quickly would offer a long-term solution.