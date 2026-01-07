No surprise if Kavitha joins Cong: Malreddy Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: Ibrahimpatnam Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy said that there would be no need to be surprised if BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha joins the Congress party.

In a chitchat with scribes in the Assembly lobbies on Tuesday, Malreddy Ranga Reddy said, “Does anyone think whether the BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari would join the Congress party? But they joined. In the same manner, there is no need to be surprised if Kavitha joins the Congress party.”

On the other hand, Malreddy Ranga Reddy said that the party will face a loss if he is not given a minister post. He added that the party is not granting a minister post to the MLA representing two crore people living in Rangareddy district.