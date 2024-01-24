No trust motion against Dalit Chairperson sparks protest

Suryapet: A wave of protests swept through Suryapet as Dalit communities took to the streets on Tuesday in support of their municipal chairperson, Perumalla Annapoorna, following a no-confidence motion issued by dissident leaders. The demonstration unfolded in front of the Ambedkar statue, a strong symbol for a unified stand against what protesters termed a conspiracy by upper castes to unseat Annapoorna.

Chants reverberated through the protesting area as traffic ground to a halt due to the dharna. Tensions escalated upon the arrival of police to the protest site.

Dalit community leaders and supporters vehemently demanded the immediate withdrawal of the no-confidence motion against Annapurna. Under the guidance of BRS district leader Goundani Nagabhushanam, residents of Suryapet’s ninth ward rallied in significant numbers, expressing solidarity through a determined dharna and rally.

Addressing the gathering, Mala Mahanadu state president Talamalla Hasen, MRPS state leaders Chintalapati Chinna Sriramulu, TMRPS state president Tappetla Sriramulu, and BRS district leaders Gundgani Nagabhushanam denounced the no-confidence motion as an evil act and a conspiracy orchestrated by upper castes. They called upon BC, SC, ST, and Minorities to stand united against the motion, labelling it a wicked act that reflects the upper caste leaders’ discomfort with the leadership of oppressed sections.

In a stern warning, they urged leaders of the upper castes to contemplate the political consequences of their actions.