No urea, fertiliser shortage in Khammam, claims Collector

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty assured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilisers or urea in the district.

With sufficient stock available and continuous supply mechanisms in place, the district administration has taken proactive steps to ensure that the farming community receives uninterrupted access to essential agricultural inputs.

During a surprise inspection recently in the Visala Cooperative Credit Society Fertiliser Sales Centre in Karepalli, Singareni Mandal, the Collector verified fertilizer stock registers, distribution records, and landholding details of beneficiary farmers.

He interacted with farmers at the centre and assured them that the government is fully committed to their welfare and to preventing any artificial scarcity in the district.

“We currently have more than 3,000 metric tonnes of urea in stock, and another 2,500 metric tonnes will arrive in the next two days. This will be sufficient to meet the district’s requirements through August,” said Collector Durishetty.

He cautioned against the hoarding or unauthorized bulk purchases of fertilizers, directing officials to supply urea only based on the actual crop area of farmers. “If any society or individual is found violating this protocol, strict disciplinary action will be taken against both society staff and agriculture department personnel involved,” he warned.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible distribution, the Collector urged farmers not to engage in panic buying or stockpiling beyond what is required. He highlighted that regular supply is being maintained through coordination with senior state officials, including the Deputy Chief Minister and the Agriculture Ministry.

“A proposal has already been submitted to the state government requesting additional urea allocation for the upcoming month, ensuring that farmers in Khammam face no disruption in their agricultural activities,” he added.

To prevent illegal transportation of urea to other states, tight security arrangements have been implemented at all interstate border checkpoints, with continuous monitoring by revenue and police departments.

Further, the district administration has ensured that all fertilizer sales are conducted online, allowing for transparent and trackable transactions.

Farmers who encounter issues such as overpricing, black marketing, or artificial scarcity are encouraged to lodge complaints through the toll-free helpline 1077, which has been set up at the district collectorate for prompt redressal.