No Urea Shortage in Bijinapally Mandal - AO Neethi

On Thursday, Bijinapally Mandal Agriculture Officer (AO) Neethi conducted inspections at the Agro Rythu Seva Kendra in Lattupally.

Nagar Kurnool: On Thursday, Bijinapally Mandal Agriculture Officer (AO) Neethi conducted inspections at the Agro Rythu Seva Kendra in Lattupally. She informed that there is no shortage of urea in the mandal, with 108 metric tons of urea available in Agro Rythu Seva Kendras, 41 metric tons with private dealers, and 95 metric tons stored at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Bijinapally, totaling 244 metric tons of urea.

She emphasized that farmers must provide their Aadhaar numbers while purchasing fertilizers and warned dealers to sell fertilizers only through the BOSS Mission system. Failure to comply will result in strict actions, she added.

