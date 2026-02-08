Nobody can beat 10-yr loot record of BRS: CM

Hyderabad: Finding fault with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao for alleging that the Congress government was trying to erase history set by former chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked both the BRS leaders: “Can KCR's history in creating fake passports be erased?”

Recalling a statement by former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is in BRS now, that a fake currency notes case was registered against KCR, the Chief Minister further asked: “Can the KCR’s history of fake notes be erased just because I try to erase it? Will KCR's history of false promises, like promising to make a Dalit the Chief Minister, disappear if I try to erase it?”

The Chief Minister remarked: “Nobody can erase BRS’ ten-year history of plunder and loot. As long as Telangana's history exists, the history of KCR’s wicked deeds will not be erased. It is my responsibility to ensure that this history is not erased”. Addressing the public meeting on “People's Governance - Path to Progress” in Parigi, Vikarabad district on Saturday, Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR and Harish Rao were creating a huge fuss when KCR was given notices.