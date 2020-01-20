Nobody can stop the car: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that people will not believe the conspiracies of Opposition parties and all-round development is possible only with the ruling TRS. He participated in door-to-door campaign at Vishwanathpet, YSR Colony, Gajulpet, Bailbazar,



Gunj Road and Priyadarshini Nagar in Nirmal on Monday, the last for election campaigning.

Speaking at a road show, the Minister explained the development and welfare schemes of the government and expressed confidence that these welfare schemes will help them to win in the municipal elections. He urged the people to vote for TRS candidates for the all-around development of the district. He said that Nirmal municipality has been developed in the last five years like never before.

He promised of taking up road widening works, drainages, CC roads, beautification works of Nirmal town and double bedroom houses for shelter less poor will be constructed. Reddy gave a call to all the people to vote for the TRS candidates and make them win a bumper majority in the municipal elections.

Party leaders Satyanarayana Goud, Gandrath Eshwar, Ramkishan Reddy, Rajendar, Ramu, Rajendar and others accompanied the Minister during the campaigning.