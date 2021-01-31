Nominated post aspirants await CM KCR's birthday gift

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders, who have been waiting for nominated posts for so long, are now pinning their hopes on getting these posts at least on the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on February 17.

With about 100 nominated posts vacant in the State, the party leaders expect that they would be lucky this time. The leaders, especially those who are with the party since the Telangana movement, are hopeful that they would get lucky this time. Many nominated posts are vacant in the government including TSRTC, Mission Bhagiratha, Girijana Corporation, Public Service Commission, SC Corporation, Warehousing, TSMDC, Beverages, Irrigation Development Corporation, Samskrutika Saradhi, Sahitya Academy and others.

After coming to power for the second time, the TRS chief gave nominated posts to Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Rythu Bandhu Samithi), M Srinivas Reddy (Civil Supplies Corporation), Vanteru Pratap Reddy (Forest Development Corporation), D Sudheer Reddy (Musi River Development Corporation) and recently the post of chairman of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) was given to U Srinivas Gupta. Extension was given to SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and Handicapped Corporation Chairman Vasudeva Reddy. After the court's direction, the Chief Minister made appointments to the post of Chairperson of the Women's Commission as well.

In the recent times, TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been flooded with requests of nominated posts by the leaders.

When the doors of Pragathi Bhavan were opened, majority of the requests were for nominated posts. Sources said the TRS working president had assured the party leaders of rewarding the loyal and sincere party workers in the coming days.

The leaders had expected that they would get posts after Sankranti but there was no announcement as such. Now they are pinning hopes on the birthday of Chandrashekar Rao, which falls on February 17. "We were told that the party leadership would reward the loyal and sincere party leaders during the month of February. Next month it is the birthday of our party chief and maybe we would get the posts," said a senior TRS leader.

Sources said the Chief Minister may take a decision in the next month and likely to fill up some important nominated posts.