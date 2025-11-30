Nominations Open for Second Phase of Telangana Panchayat Elections

The nomination process for the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana State commenced on Sunday. Candidates can submit their nominations from today until December 2. Following this period, nominations will be reviewed on December 3, with a withdrawal option available until December 5. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day, and polling is scheduled for December 14 across 38,350 wards in 4,333 Panchayats.

In the first phase of the elections, the deadline for submitting nominations lapsed yesterday, November 29. A significant influx of candidates was observed on the final day as they rushed to file their nominations until midnight. Election officials will review these submissions today, with polling for the first phase set for December 11, covering 37,440 wards across 4,236 villages in 189 mandals within 31 districts.

Earlier, on November 25, the State Election Commission issued the notification for the Panchayat elections, which will occur in three phases for a total of 12,728 Sarpanch seats and 1,12,242 wards statewide. Voting is scheduled for December 11, 14, and 17, from 7 am to 1 pm, with vote counting commencing at 2 pm on the same day. Following the announcement, the State Election Commission confirmed that the model code of conduct has been in effect across Telangana since the notification release.