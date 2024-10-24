Not afraid of intimidation: Bandi Sanjay on KTR’s legal notice

Hyderabad: The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, asserted that no one was intimidated by the legal notice sent by KT Rama Rao (KTR), adding that while KTR initiated this issue, he would be the one to conclude it. Responding to the legal notice, Bandi Sanjay stated, “I saw in the media that former Minister K.T. Rama Rao has sent me a legal notice.

If the intention is to intimidate me with a legal notice, let me tell you, no one here is afraid. It’s pitiful to see that, lacking the courage to face me politically, they resort to legal notices. I’m not scared of empty threats. It was KTR who first made personal allegations and insulted me. I merely responded in kind. Perhaps he thinks of himself as innocent. The public knows about his deeds.

They are aware of what happened in the phone-tapping and drugs cases, and how those cases were weakened. Until now, I have responded word for word. I will respond to legal notices with legal notices only. We respect the law and justice, and we will proceed according to them,” said Bandi Sanjay.