Not scared of KTR's threats: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy lashed out at Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao calling his recent outburst in Warangal does not suit the stature of a Minister.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Ponguleti reminded the kind of language being used by the TRS leaders, including hurling abuses at the police officials. He said that the Minister and the TRS are unable to take it when the BJP and its State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar are questioning the government at every step pointing and exposing its shortcomings, failures and corruption.

Ponguleti said that KTR might be thinking that the State was under "a constitutional framework set by KCR, for KCR and to KCR." He added that the outbursts and statements by the ruling party leaders and Ministers against the BJP leaders would not be tolerated anymore. He further took objection to KTR's reported remarks that his party would also target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if the BJP failed to stop using abusive language against TRS chief.

Ponguleti reminded how none other than the chief Minister himself using objectionable language against PM Modi. The BJP leader said that the TRS Minister should know that they were Ministers for all the people of Telangana, not only for the TRS cadre and leaders. And, asked them to live up to their oath of office than resorting to threatening. He asked KTR as to what had happened to the promise providing employment allowance? Also, how many utilisation certificates has the State government submitted to the funds released by the Centre? Instead of blaming the Centre for its failures, Ponguleti asked the TRS and its Ministers to utilise at least the remaining period of their tenure to work for protecting the interests of Telangana than worrying about their own.

He questioned the State government inaction for the past seven years when the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been constructing illegal water projects. He asked why the State government has all of a sudden woke up to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act when projects have been constructed without Central Water Commission and Krishna River Management Board's permission.

Similarly, he accused the TRS of neglecting the development of Bhadrachalam. The State government allocated Rs 100 crore in the budget, but not a single rupee has been released for far, he said.