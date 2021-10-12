Notices issued to centre, NMC and Kaloji varsity over MBBS exam pattern by Telangana HC

Notices were issued to the central government, National Medical Council (NMC) and Kaloji Health University and others seeking an explanation over the petition filed by the students challenging the first-year MBBS exam pattern.



The petitioners said that the exam was not held as per the norms prescribed by the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) Act, 2019. The students asked the court to issue directions to the Kaloji University to conduct the examinations afresh, following the prescribed format.



The petitioners counsel informed the court that there was a mismatch between the question paper set by the university and the guidelines framed by the National Medical Commission.



"Several students failed the exam because of the new format," the counsel said.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, who heard the case, directed the varsity, the Centre and the commission to file counters and adjourned the case after Dasara.