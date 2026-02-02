Notices to KCR show Congress’ political bankruptcy: Errabelli

Hanumakonda: FormerMinister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government’s decision to issue notices to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) reflected political vendetta and bankruptcy. He described the inquiry, being conducted without even registering an FIR, as meaningless and irresponsible.

Addressing a media conference at the BRS party office in Torrur town, Errabelli said the law clearly stipulates that individuals above the age of 65 should be questioned at a place of their choice, and ignoring this provision was highly unfortunate. He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP had joined hands to target KCR and were “spewing venom” against him whenever elections approached.

“This is not a government of schemes, but a government of scams,” Errabelli remarked, alleging that notices were being issued to divert attention from the Congress government’s failures and mistakes. He said people were closely observing under whose pressure the Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police and Special Investigation Team officials were functioning, and claimed that some officers were acting at the cost of their self-respect. However, he asserted that KCR, as a law-abiding leader, was fully cooperating with the SIT inquiry.