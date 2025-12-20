Notorious house burglar arrested in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: The accused who was allegedly involved in committing thefts in locked houses within the limits of the KUC police station was jointly arrested by police on Friday. T

hey police seized gold ornaments weighing about 40 grams, worth approximately Rs 5 lakh.

Releasing details of the arrest, Central Zone DCP Dara Kavitha stated that the accused, Sabbani Ranjith (24) of Rechini village, Tandur mandal, Asifabad district, and living in the Hanumakonda area, was working as a construction labourer in the Tandur region. He spent the money he earned on alcohol and leisure activities. As the income was not sufficient to meet expenses, he decided to earn money easily through theft.

Accordingly, in 2020, he committed a theft in the limits of the Mancherial Police station. The police arrested him and sent to jail. After being released, he had been living with his family for the past three years in Venkateshwara Colony under the KUC police limits. On December 12 he noticed that a couple living in his neighbourhood had locked their house and gone to a movie. Without raising suspicion, he broke the lock and stole 40 grams of gold ornaments from the cupboard, along with Rs 40,00 and a mobile phone, and fled.

After realising that their house had been burgled, the victims filed a police complaint stating 250 grams of gold ornaments had been stolen from their house. Acting immediately, police launched investigation.

The police kept surveillance on the movements of Ranjith. On Friday morning, while KUC and CCS police were jointly conducting checks at KU Junction, they noticed him moving suspiciously. They detained and searched him, during which the stolen gold bangles were found. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen only four gold bangles, Rs 40,000 and a mobile.

Based on this, the police confirmed that only 40 grams of gold ornaments were stolen. Upon rechecking the victims’ house, the remaining ornaments that were initially believed to be stolen were found to be still in the house.