Nov 30 last date for submissions for Governor’s Award

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of nominations for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence-2024 has been extended to November 30, in response to popular demand.

Nominations have been invited for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for the year, 2024, recognising individuals, institutions, organizations, societies and trusts that have made exemplary contributions during the last five years i.e., from the year 2019 onwards. The last date was November 23, which has now been extended to November 30.

The awards would be presented in four fields including Environment Protection, Welfare of Divyangjan, Sports and Games and Culture. In response to numerous requests from aspirants seeking an extension for submitting nominations, the last date for submission of nominations has been extended to 30th November 2024, by 5:00 PM for both online and offline modes.

These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the above four categories. Nominations can be submitted either online or offline. For offline submissions- filled in nomination forms by duly downloading the prescribed format available in the Telangana Raj Bhavan website https://governor.telangana.gov.in and can be sent to “The Principal Secretary to the Governor, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda, Hyderabad – 500041” along with all supporting documents by speed post or in person. For online submissions: The applicants may upload the nomination forms and other required supporting documents by visiting the Telangana Raj Bhavan website https://governor.telangana.gov.in.