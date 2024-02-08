Live
Just In
Now devotees can pray and offer gold online for Medaram Jatara
Hyderabad: The Sammakka Saralamma fair has begun in Medaram and the temple officials has provided the facility of online payment of prayers to the...
Hyderabad: The Sammakka Saralamma fair has begun in Medaram and the temple officials has provided the facility of online payment of prayers to the devotees of Sammakka Saralamma. The facility was inaugurated by Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday. For devotees who cannot go to Medaram Jatara, the government has made a facility to offer Niluvetu gold to the Goddesses.
Devotees can book Niluvettu gold offering by paying Rs.60 per kg according to their weight. It is also said that they are also providing an opportunity to get Medaram Prasad through post.
Meanwhile, Medaram fair was inaugurated on Wednesday. The first phase of the fair started with Gudimelige festival. Gudimeleghe Tantu is held two weeks before the Maha Jatara. As part of Gudimelige, the priests conducted special pujas at Sammakka in Medaram and Saralamma temples in Kannepally. The biennial Medaram festival, Asia's largest tribal fair, begins on the 21st of this month and continues for four days.