Now fly from Hyd'bad to Ayodhya as new air services take to wings

Hyderabad: New flight services between Hyderabad and Ayodhya, as well as between Hyderabad and Kanpur, commenced on Friday. Additionally, two more flight routes—Hyderabad to Prayagraj and Hyderabad to Agra—will start on Saturday.

The 6E 6477 service from Hyderabad to Ayodhya departs at 13:55 from Hyderabad International Airport and arrives at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, at 16:05. The return flight, 6E 6478, leaves Ayodhyadham at 16:40 and lands back in Hyderabad at 18:40. These services will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting September 27.

The 6E 6817 flight from Hyderabad to Prayagraj will leave at 08:55, reaching Prayagraj at 10:55. The return flight, 6E 6819, departs from Prayagraj at 11:20 and arrives in Hyderabad at 13:10. This route will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

For the Agra route, flight 6E 6477 from Hyderabad departs at 13:55 and arrives in Agra at 16:05. The return flight, 6E 6478, leaves Agra at 16:40 and lands in Hyderabad at 18:40. These services will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The flight service 6E 6817 to Kanpur leaves Hyderabad International Airport at 08:55, arriving in Kanpur at 11:00. The return flight, 6E 6819, departs Kanpur at 11:30 and lands back in Hyderabad at 13:10. The Hyderabad-Kanpur flights will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, welcomed the new services, noting that seven flight routes have been launched from Hyderabad in just one month. The newly started Hyderabad-Ayodhya service will operate four days a week, while the Hyderabad-Prayagraj and Hyderabad-Agra services will run three days a week. The Hyderabad-Kanpur flights will also operate four days a week.

These new services have been introduced to meet growing demand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing a significant boost to the domestic aviation sector. IndiGo Airlines is spearheading this initiative, with seven new flight services launched from Hyderabad International Airport in September alone. The first of these was the daily Hyderabad-Rajkot service on September 16, followed by the Hyderabad-Agartala route starting September 23 and the Hyderabad-Jammu service beginning September 24, both operating multiple days a week.