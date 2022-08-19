Now, Modi promises freedom to all rapists if they join BJP: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Kodad ( Suryapet ): Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the BJP government of setting a bad precedent by releasing 11 convicts of rape and murder in the Bilquis Bano case of Gujarat.

Speaking to media persons in Kodad on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that all 11 persons, released by the Gujarat government, were involved in the gang-rape of Bilquis Bano, who was then five months pregnant, and the brutal murder of seven members of her family in Randhikpur village of Dahod district of Gujarat. He said all the accused were convicted after a long battle involving the Supreme Court and investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The BJP Govt in Gujarat carried out the remission of sentence in the case with such ease that it had sent a wrong message that there was no importance to the courts and justice system," he alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave a long speech on respect and empowerment for women on Independence Day, should break his silence. He must clarify whether the decision was taken by the Gujarat government was in consultation with the Centre as it is mandated by law since the case was investigated by the CBI," he asked.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that by ensuring the release of rape and murder convicts involved in the Gujarat riots of 2002, PM Modi and his party's government in Gujarat have set a wrong example. Treating this as a precedent, other governments in the country would start releasing rapists and killers belonging to their parties.

"PM Modi, who is against distributing freebies to the common people, can now promise freedom for all rapists and murderers if they join the BJP," he said, adding that BJP would witness a surge in members with criminal backgrounds, especially those facing charges of rape and murder.

The Congress MP also questioned the silence of Union Minister Smriti Irani who made a huge hue and cry on a non-issue during the last Parliament session. "By remaining silent, Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders are endorsing the release of rapists from prisons," he said.

Reddy alleged that the BJP could not fight the Gujarat Assembly elections without making a mention of the 2002 riots. "By releasing the 11 rapists from jail, BJP has reminded the people who were behind those riots. It is highly shameful that BJP was trying to make political gains on the corpses of innocent people killed in those riots. We won't be surprised if BJP nominates all or a few of those released rapists as its candidates in the forthcoming elections," he said.

The Congress MP said the courts should've taken up the issue suo motto as it involved the release of 11 people involved in a heinous case of gang rape and brutal murder of seven people. But he said he was shocked that neither the Supreme Court nor any High Court took cognisance of the matter.

"The Gujarat Govt has granted a license to rapists and sent a wrong message that they would be protected if they were members of BJP," he said.