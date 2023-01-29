Now, RTC buses to make your journey musical

Hyderabad: TSRTC on Saturday launched its own radio service which will not only tell the travelers about the corporation's services but also entertain them with songs and moral stories.

The radio service will be available in nine ordinary and metro buses as part of a pilot of project.

TSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar launched the radio service at bus Bhavan in a bus from Kukatpally bus depot. He later observed the performance of the radio.

The executive director of the corporation (operations) PV Muni Shekhar, Kukatpally depot manager Ishaq Bin Mohammad and mechanical superintendent Jayaram explained the MD about the functioning of the radio and its sound.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar hoped that the TSRTC radio would entertain their passengers. He said they had set up the radio in Uppal-Secunderabad, Gachibowli-Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad-Patancheru, Kukatpally Shankarpally, Kondapur-Secunderabad, Koti- Patancheru and Ibrahimpatnam-JBS route buses.

He said the services had come into air from Saturday. He said they would not only explain about their services to the passengers but also entertain them with songs. He said they would also air moral stories highlighting the importance of moral values and stories with good messages. He said they would also create awareness about women and child safety and cyber and financial frauds.

He said they would receive the feedback from the passengers through QR code set up in all the buses and expand the radio services to other buses based on the feedback of the passengers. He urged the people of the State and passengers of the corporation to encourage their radio services.

