Now TRS begins demanding white paper on developments by Centre

Hyderabad: Soon after the BJP's attack on the State government over its failures during the recently held Vijaya Sanklap Sabha at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, the Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao criticised the Centre for making false promises during elections. Harish Rao demanded that the Central government should release a white paper on filling two crore jobs per year as promised during elections.

Addressing the press meet at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Legislature Party office, Harish Rao said, "The people of Telangana and the country thought that the two-day BJP National Working Committee meeting, would give some directions but people are left disappointed. Nothing was seen except the show of authority of the leaders."

Citing the NITI Aayog's data, Harish Rao asserted that Telangana is the largest grain producer after Punjab. He questioned, "How can 2 crore 60 lakh tonnes of grain be harvested if there is no water?"

The Finance Minister explained that the per capita income of Telangana is higher than the states with BJP governments. He further stated that "KCR government is a single-engine government but we are making more progress than the double-engine government."

He said that the State government is putting all its efforts into the development of Telangana and today, it is a role model for the country. He asserted that more development will take place in the state if the centre releases funds to the State.

Harish Rao added, "The BJP Government promised to offer 2 crore jobs every year and in eight years, 16 crore jobs had to be offered but the Central government failed. On the other hand, the Telangana Government has issued a notification for 1.50 lakh posts and of these 1.35 lakh posts had been already filled up. In addition to these, the state government was filling up 91,000 vacancies in different departments."

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Centre release a white paper on its contribution for the development of Telangana State.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Minister Talasani found fault with the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said at the public meeting in the city on Sunday that the union government has purchased the entire paddy produced in Telangana.

The Ministers said Modi's speech was a full of lies and he should have given accurate figures on the paddy procurement from Telangana instead of speaking vaguely.

Terming the BJP's public meeting as the flop show, Talasani said the number of people attending the Golkonda Bonalu was much higher than the Parade Grounds.

He alleged that Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have failed to give answers asked by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the development of Telangana and there was no subject in the meeting except spreading criticism against the TRS government.

Talasani also criticised Union Home Minister Amith Shah for leveling baseless remarks against the TRS government and ridiculed that the BJP leader, who stayed in Hyderabad for two days by enjoying facilities provided by the State government, spoke about the backward of the State.