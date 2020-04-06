NRI Divya Ravella distributes food items to Telugus in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telugu NRI girl Divya Ravella came to the rescue of several families from the Telugu States in Delhi on Sunday.

She distributed food items among the Telugu daily-wagers through a relief camp organised by Dr Anand in Sultanpuri area of New Delhi on Sunday, through his organisation Banjara Mahila NGO.

Wheat, oil, dal and other food items were distributed to 100 poor Telugu families.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anand thanked her friend and sponsor Divya Ravella and requested everyone to follow social distance and hygiene to combat coronavirus.

He also requested other donors to come forward and support the needy in this crisis.