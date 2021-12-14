NTPC distributes prizes to winners

Hyderabad: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), southern region distributed prizes for the State-level painting competition organised on December 4 and 6. Winner received Rs 50,000 followed by the second with Rs 30,000 and third Rs 20,000. Consolation prizes were also given to 10 students with prize value of Rs 7,500 each.

Speaking on the occasion V Ramesh Babu, operations director NTPC, said, "The painting competition with the thrust on energy conservation is the right way to create awareness among children from early age." Echoing similar view, Sunil Kumar Satya, regional executive director (South) appreciated the children for their excellent painting which depicted their concern on energy conservation. NTPC senior officials, parents of students and teachers participated in adherence to covid protocols.