NTR Nagar Colony Residents demand drinking water in Hyderabad

Kapra: NTR Nagar Colony residents met Corporator Golluri Anjayya at the ward office in Meerpet Housing Board Colony and submitted a memorandum on drinking water problem in the division. Speaking on the occasion, the people said that they were facing drinking water problem for the past three months. "Though, many complaints were lodged, there is no response from the officials on the issue," they added. Corporator responded to the issue and said that the issue will be taken to respective officials seeking for a solution. Vasu, Anjaneyulu, Dayakar, Srinivas, Balachary and others were present.

