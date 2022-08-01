  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

NTR's fourth daughter K Umamaheswari passes away, police suspect suicide

NTRs fourth daughter K Umamaheswari
x

NTR's fourth daughter K Umamaheswari (File/Photo)

Highlights

The senior actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NTR's fourth daughter K Umamaheswari is suspected to have committed suicide at her residence in Jubilee Hills as stated by the police.

The senior actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NTR's fourth daughter K Umamaheswari is suspected to have committed suicide at her residence in Jubilee Hills as stated by the police. The police have shifted the mortal remains to Osmania Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, Bakakrishna, Nara Lokesh and other family members reached her house. Umamaheswari is said be suffering from health issues and mental tensions.

There are reports that late NTR's youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Umamaheswari has died suddenly but it is reported later that she committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Jubilee Hills.

However, the family members have not confirmed and yet to respond to the incident. The cause of death is likely to revealed once the postmortem report has come.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X