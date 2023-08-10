Hyderabad: NueGo launches I-Day special campaign, offers bus ticket for Rs 1

Hyderabad: NueGo, India's leading intercity electric AC coach service from GreenCell Mobility has announce new campaign to celebrate Independence Day. From 10th to 15th August 2023, customers can book tickets for any operating routes of the brand for an unbelievable price of just Rupee 1. This limited-time offer is valid for travel on 15th August, marking the nation's 77th Independence Day.

With safety and comfort as their top priorities, NueGo is plying between some of the most popular destinations in the country which includes Indore-Bhopal, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Agra-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Tirupati, Chennai-Tirupati, Chennai-Puducherry and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

As a pioneer in sustainable transportation solutions, NueGo is committed to making travel accessible, convenient, and environmentally friendly. With the ‘#Bus1RupeeMein' campaign, the company aims to provide an opportunity for everyone to experience their intercity electric AC coach service at an unprecedented price.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce this revolutionary campaign as we celebrate India's Independence Day," said Devendra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility. "With tickets priced at just Rupee 1, our goal is to invite the citizens of the country to experience NueGo and take a step towards making the country greener."

Don't miss this chance to travel with NueGo for just Rupee 1 on Independence Day. Booking opens on 10th August at 8AM and closes on 15th August 2023, or till seats are sold, on the NueGo website and official mobile app.

As a customer-centric brand, NueGo places a strong emphasis on safety and comfort. Its electric buses undergo 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections, to ensure the utmost reliability.

NueGo prides itself on incorporating innovative technology, offering end-to-end convenience for inter-city travelers, and prioritizing Safety, Punctuality, and seamless customer experiences. As a game-changer in the Indian travel industry, NueGo introduces a new and safe way to travel with its premium electric AC coach service. With their unwavering focus on safety, comfort, and eco-friendliness, they aim to provide their passengers with an unparalleled travel experience.