Nurse alleges she was raped by doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another case of rape and sexual assault, a nurse approached the Narayanguda police alleging she was raped and cheated by a doctor on promise of marriage.

The woman, who is in her thirties, informed the police that the suspect Sandeep Bharadwaj had proposed to her and they moved closely. Eventually, on a promise to marry, he raped her several times.

Recently, when she asked him to get married, Bharadwaj started avoiding and threatening her.

The Narayanaguda police are investigating.