  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nurse alleges she was raped by doctor in Hyderabad

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In yet another case of rape and sexual assault, a nurse approached the Narayanguda police alleging she was raped and cheated by a doctor on promise of marriage.

Hyderabad: In yet another case of rape and sexual assault, a nurse approached the Narayanguda police alleging she was raped and cheated by a doctor on promise of marriage.

The woman, who is in her thirties, informed the police that the suspect Sandeep Bharadwaj had proposed to her and they moved closely. Eventually, on a promise to marry, he raped her several times.

Recently, when she asked him to get married, Bharadwaj started avoiding and threatening her.

The Narayanaguda police are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X