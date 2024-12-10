Observe Dec 9 as anti-corruption day: NGO

Warangal: ‘Jwala’, an NGO working for the eradication of corruption, took out a symbolic rally that depicted ‘morality’ in the ambulance as ‘corruption’ flexed its muscles marking International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday.

The novel protest was led by Jwala founder president Sunkari Prashanth in which veteran social worker and Lok Satta State advisor Prof. Parcha Kodandarama Rao also participated.

Prashanth, who has been organising awareness programmes about anti-corruption for the last 15 years, said that the protest indicates that ethics and morals remained in the intensive care units (ICUs) while corruption ruled the roost.

He demanded the government officially organise December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. He emphasised the need to voluntarily announce the assets of the chief minister, ministers, and legislators. He demanded the government set up fast-track courts to resolve anti-corruption cases.

The majority of cases filed by the ACB are being dismissed due to lack of evidence. It’s high time that the government provides more teeth to the anti-corruption bureau to keep a tab on corruption, Prashanth said.

Prof. Kodandarama Rao urged the government to strengthen the ACB like the HYDRA, aimed at protecting lakes and water bodies in Hyderabad. NPDCL AD Ashok Kumar, Prakash, Burri Krishnamurthy, Achche Amarnath, Buddhe Suresh and Sunkari Raju were among others present in the rally that originated at Thousands Pillar Temple and culminated at Ambedkar Statue.