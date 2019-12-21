Officials asked to focus on development of Agency areas: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Mulugu: Narsampet in Warangal Rural district would be given top priority in allotment of new tribal welfare schools, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said.

She was speaking at the 60th governing body meeting of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Eturnagaram in Mulugu district on Friday. The Minister who chaired the meeting told the officials to ensure all the welfare schemes introduced by the State government reach out to beneficiaries.

The Minister directed the officials to take steps for the development of agency areas with the funds allotted under Giri Vikas scheme. She said Rs 30 crore was allocated previously and Rs 75 crore latest allocations would be available for grounding the development works. The proposals for three phase electricity in agency areas were prepared with an estimate cost of Rs 275 crore, she added.

Referring to the 10-day Palle Pragathi next month, she directed the officials to overcome the problems they had faced during the 30-day action plan. Mulugu Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish urged the Minister to resolve the issues between the farmers and forest officials. He also urged the Minister to implement the rights provided under the Constitution to the Adivasis.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka sought transparency in the affairs of ITDA. She stressed the need for constituting a technical committee for the peaceful conduct of Medaram jatara.

"There was an imperative need for setting up CCTV cameras and measures for uninterrupted power supply in the girls' hostels," Seethakka said, referring to the safety concerns. She urged the government to fill the vacant posts in welfare hostels.

Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik sought the authorities to ensure proper healthcare facilities in the Agency.

He also sought ambulances and 108 vehicles to be made available to the tribals. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Mahabubabad Collector Ch Siva Lingaiah, Jayashankar Bhupalpally joint collector Kurakula Swarnalath, ITDA Project Officer Chakradhar Rao, Mahabubabad ZP Chairperson A Bindu, MLAs G Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, MLC Narsa Reddy and Warangal Rural ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi were among others present.