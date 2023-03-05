Officials directed to complete Picket Nala works by April end

Hyderabad: The Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday directed the officials concerned to speed up the ongoing Picket Nala works and complete them by the end of April month. Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with officials visited the Picket Nala at Begumpet here and inspected the ongoing works that have been taken up under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) at the cost of Rs10 crores.

"With the completion of Picket Nala, there will be a permanent solution from the threat of flood water during the rainy season to the residents of Anna Nagar, Rasoolpura Basti, ICRISAT, BHEL colony and other colonies, Talasani said.

The Minister informed that the Nala works were going on at brisk pace and drainage and water pipeline works had already been completed. On the occasion, officials were directed to speed up all the pending works and complete them in a stipulated period.

Begumpet Corporator Maheshwari, Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials were present.