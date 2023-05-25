Officials directed to increase workforce under NREGS

Mahabubagar: District collector G Ravi Nayak had directed the rural development officials to increase the number of work force under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme and help provide employment to more and more rural folks in the district.

While speaking at a review meeting with the MPDOs, MPOs, APOs, ECs, Forest and Revenue officials through video conference on Wednesday, the Collector also stressed that officials must take steps to plant large number of plant saplings during the Haritha Haaram programme as the government is planning to set up decadal forests in the district, for which the Collector asked the officials to grow tall plants in these forests as part of the celebration of Decadal celebrations of Telangana State Formation.

With the agricultural season had come to an end, the district Collector stressed the officials to increase the labour force under the MGNREGA scheme and provide employment to the rural poor by identifying various non- agricultural works in the villages and help them to get better livelihood within their own villages.

Referring to lack of facilities at the newly constructed crematoriums grounds across the district, the Collector also directed the engineering, panchatyat and revenue officials to provide all necessary facilities at all the ‘Vaikunthadhamas’ in villages. For instance, the crematoriums are not having water facility as well as electricity facility. He directed the concerned officials to dig hand bore well and erect power lines if available or else establish solar lighting system at all the crematoriums in villages.