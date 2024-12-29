officials gear up to prevent illegal sand transportation

Nirmal: On Saturday, Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav held a meeting with the officials of the relevant departments in her chambers at the Collectorate on the steps to be taken to control illegal sand transportation. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered strict action to be taken against those involved in illegal sand transportation in the district. She suggested that illegal sand mining should be identified and completely eradicated. She asked the officials about the details of the constructions being carried out under the auspices of various government departments.

“The sand required for the constructions should be collected only as per the rules. Accordingly, appropriate orders should be issued to the contractors of those constructions,” she said, adding that reports of the details of the sand required for the respective constructions should be submitted. She directed that sand will be supplied to the constructions being carried out in the respective departments only as per the reports and that the contractors should not purchase sand illegally in violation of the rules. The officials should conduct regular inspections and prevent illegal sand mining and transportation.

Along with Additional Collector of Local Bodies Faizan Ahmed, she inspected the dumping yard near Nirmal. She suggested that wet and dry garbage should be collected separately from every house in Nirmal town every day and shifted to the dump yard. Plastic covers, plastic cans, paper, rags, glass bottles and cardboard boxes should be segregated at the segregation area and recyclable garbage should be kept separate. She ordered that CCTV cameras should be installed immediately in the dump yard premises and fire prevention measures should be taken, and advised the staff to take appropriate precautions.