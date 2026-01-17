Officials ordered to finalise reservations for municipal elections

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh has directed officials to finalise reservations for the forthcoming municipal elections in a transparent and systematic manner, strictly based on population data and voter statistics of various social categories.

A review meeting in this regard was held on Friday at the Collectorate with commissioners of the four municipalities in the district and other concerned officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that, as per the municipal election gazette notification, reservations must be determined based on the current number of voters belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), women, and other categories. He informed that ward-wise women reservations would be finalised in the respective municipalities on Saturday at 11 am.

The Collector further instructed that arrangements for polling stations, based on ward-wise voter strength, and all other election-related processes should be completed within the stipulated timeline.