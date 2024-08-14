  • Menu
Officials respond to mysterious illness

Medical camp held in Bonkur Village

Gadwal: Following the reported published in The Hans India on Tuesday, titled ‘Bonkur gripped by mysterious illness’ district health authorities, led by Medical Health Officer Siddappa, sprang into action on the day. A medical camp was organised in the village to investigate the situation and offer relief.

The primary objective was to provide on-the-spot medical assistance to affected individuals and assess the spread and severity of the illness. Health officials gathered information on the symptoms, possible causes, and affected population demographics to help in diagnosing the illness and formulate an appropriate response.

In addition, the presence of local leaders, including members of the all-party committee like Nagar Doddi Venkataramudu, Morugu Veeresh, and Shanthi (Radha), was crucial in reassuring the villagers during the crisis.

Meanwhile, a significant number of patients had already sought treatment at hospitals in Kurnool, resulting in substantial financial burdens.

The costs incurred in lakhs indicated that the illness was not only severe but also required specialised treatment that may not be available locally.

