Officials speed up Lakshmi Pushkarini works

Yadadri: The construction works of 'Lakshmi Pushkarini' being carried out at Gandi Cheruvu down the Yadadri hill has been expedited.

The officials of Yadadri Development Authority (YADA) has speed up the Pushkarini works following the announcement by CMO Chief Secretary Bhupal Reddy that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao may visit Yadadri at any time at a review meeting during his visit to Yadadri last Sunday.

Lakshmi Pushkarini is being constructed with an estimation cost of Rs 11.55 crore in 2.20 acres to accommodate 2,500 devotees to take a holy dip at a time.

Beside welcome arches, elephant carvings were embedded on the boundary walls of Pushkarini. Railing and flooring works are being carried out as per tradition and culture. Steel grills are being set up for Pushkarini, wiring and water supply pipes are being installed for the installation of electric lights.

YADA officials said the construction of shower bathrooms and changing rooms are at finishing stage.