Officials told to prepare well for Praja Palana programme in RR

Rangareddy: Ahead of the Praja Palana programme, a first ever planned public approach of the Congress government after getting into power, the officials in Rangareddy district went into huddle on Tuesday to discuss and adopt an appropriate approach to address issues being brought to the proposed program scheduled to begin from Thursday onwards.

Chaired by Additional District Collector Bhupal Reddy, the meeting at integrated district office complex Kongarakalan saw the presence of officials from all the line departments. While addressing the meeting, the Additional District Collector told the officials to prepare a special plan for the scheduled programme and ensure that no inconvenience should be caused to the people approaching with their grievances.

While elaborating that the programme will be held from December 28 to January 6, he said, “Every day two village panchayats will have meetings to address public grievances in the rural parts of the district. Steps should be taken to ensure one family one application concept.”

He told the officials to make people aware that only eligible candidates should apply for the schemes like Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Groha Jyothi, Indiramma and Cheyuthha to be introduced by the government.

It is learnt that after witnessing an unprecedented influx of people at Praja Bhavan with loads of grievances soon after the Congress party came to power, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy government devised Praja Palana (Public Governance) programme to reduce the influx and allow the people to approach with the officials locally without much ado. The ADC said, “Officials from Revenue and Panchayats should constitute teams and set up counters with necessary arrangements to receive public grievances in two phases between 8.00am to 12.00 pm and2.00 pm to 6.00 pm on a daily basis.” Accordingly, he said, a wide range of publicity regarding the program should be given in municipal wards and in the villages a day ahead of the event.

Apart from Municipal Commissioners, officials from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Industries, Rural development, Social Welfare Department and staff presented in the meeting.