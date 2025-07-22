Oil Palm Cultivation Promoted as a Path to Prosperity: Officials Highlight Benefits and Government Support in Beechupalli Training Program

Gadwal: An awareness and training program on oil palm cultivation was conducted at the TG Oilfed Nursery premises in Beechupalli, under the supervision of the Horticulture Department in collaboration with TG Oilfed. The program targeted field-level officials from the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments, including Assistant Project Officers, Engineering Consultants, Technical Assistants, Assistants, and Panchayat Secretaries.

The session was organized with the goal of ensuring interdepartmental coordination to achieve the district’s ambitious oil palm cultivation target. The event saw the participation of District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar and TG Oilfed District In-charge Nagireddy as chief guests.

District’s Oil Palm Target for FY 2025–26: 3,500 Acres

Speaking on the occasion, District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar and Divisional Horticulture Officer Rajashekar stated that the government has set a target of 3,500 acres for oil palm cultivation in Jogulamba Gadwal district during the 2025–26 financial year.

To meet this target, coordinated efforts are being undertaken between the Horticulture Department, TG Oilfed, and the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments.

Key Benefits of Oil Palm Cultivation:

The officers elaborated on the numerous advantages of oil palm farming for local farmers:

Long-Term Income: Once planted, oil palm trees provide stable income for up to 30 years.

Low Risk: The crop is resistant to pests and unaffected by unseasonal rains or hailstorms.

Intercropping Opportunities: Farmers can grow intercrops to earn additional income.

Price Assurance: Under the 1993 Oil Palm Act, companies are mandated to buy oil palm fruit at a pre-determined monthly price, ensuring farmers are protected from market fluctuations.

Affordable Saplings: The government provides high-quality oil palm saplings at just ₹20.

Drip Irrigation Subsidy:

100% subsidy for SC/ST farmers,

90% for small and marginal farmers, and

80% for large farmers.

Annual Financial Support:

₹2,100 per acre for crop management

₹2,100 for intercropping

Total of ₹4,200 per acre per year

Over four years, farmers receive a total subsidy of ₹16,800 directly credited to their accounts.

Additionally, there are no marketing issues, as companies purchase the produce regularly, ensuring a seamless selling process.

Officials Urge Mass Adoption

Field-level officials were encouraged to spread awareness among farmers and promote large-scale adoption of oil palm cultivation. Given its income potential, minimal risks, and strong government support, officials urged farmers to take up oil palm cultivation in a big way to secure a golden future for themselves and the agricultural economy.

This initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable agriculture and economic stability for farmers in the region.