Old man dies after being hit by train in Hyd

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a train while he was reportedly crossing the tracks between Sanathnagar and Bharatnagar railway stations on Tuesday morning.

The victim, who is suspected to be aged in his mid-sixties, was crossing the tracks and is suspected to have missed to notice the train fast approaching and ended up being mowed down. He died on the spot.

The Government Railway Police booked a case and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.