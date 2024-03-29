Old man's last rites delayed for 36 hours in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a shockingincident, an old man's last rites was deliberately delayed by 36 hours over a dispute of propert. This incident took place in Ramareddy mandal of Kamareddy district.

According to the story told by the police and locals, Chintala Krishnavva (55) of Isannapally village of Ramareddy mandal of Kamareddy district died due to illness. There is a house in the village named after Krishnavva along with 3 acres (40 pits of land) of agricultural land. As the husband of the deceased was ill and the deceased was childless, the relatives arranged the funeral. However her when the time came to perform the last rites, therewas dispute over property withinthe relatives demanding a share in order to conductlast rites. A man who tried to intervened was also attacked with sword.

He was shifted to Kamareddy Government Area Hospital for treatment. The locals informed the police. The police reached the spot and pacified the fight. The funeral was completed amid police presence. The fight which started on Thursday morning led to tension and ended on Thursday night with Kishtava cremation.