Oman Central Minister secures first entry ticket to Telugu IT conference

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated World Telugu Information Technology Conference (WTITC) is all set to make its mark at the prestigious Singapore Changi Expo. In a notable development, his excellency Dr Saud bin Hammoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, from Oman, will grace the event as an esteemed guest. The Minister was presented with the first entry ticket to the event by WTITC chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala, signifying an important milestone in the conference's preparations. The WTITC is scheduled to take place on August 5 and 6 at Singapore Changi Expo, attracting technology enthusiasts, industry experts, and Telugu professionals from around the globe.



Invited by Sundeep Makthala, during his visit, Dr Saud bin Hammoud al Habsi had the opportunity to explore some remarkable technological landmarks. The Minister toured THUB (Technology Hub), the world's largest innovation campus, and Tworks, located in Telangana, Hyderabad, which is the world's second-largest prototyping center. These visits showcased the cutting-edge advancements and technological prowess that Telangana has to offer, leaving the Minister impressed with the region's innovation ecosystem.

The issuance of the first entry ticket to His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hammoud al Habsi marks the commencement of ticket sales for the Singapore WTITC event. Interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting the official WTITC website at bit.ly/wtitc2023 or contacting the organizing committee directly at 6300368705 or 8123457575. This prominent technology conference aims to foster knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking among the global Telugu community.

His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hammoud al Habsi expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala in bringing together professionals and enthusiasts from the Telugu community onto a global platform. He emphasized the importance of such conferences in promoting technological advancements, fostering international cooperation, and driving economic growth.

The Singapore Changi Expo will serve as the host venue for the World Telugu Information Technology Conference, providing a state-of-the-art setting for this significant gathering. With its modern infrastructure and commitment to excellence, the Expo will create an immersive and engaging environment for participants.

"The World Telugu Information Technology Conference is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together Telugu professionals, technology enthusiasts, and industry leaders on a global stage. It will provide a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, ultimately driving the growth and development of the Telugu IT community." said Sundeep Kumar Makthala.