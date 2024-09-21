On what basis did you fix Durgam Cheruvu FTL: HC to govt

HYDERABAD: The HC division bench on Friday expressed serious concern over the casual attitude and approach shown by the State officials in fixing the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu without any procedure, law, or order.

The CJ was not convinced by the contention of the Government Pleader (Revenue), who said

the FTL or water spread area of the lake to be more than 160 acres and directed him to show the law or order fixing FTL and directed the GP to show it by September 23 for further hearing.

The CJ, while turning towards the GP, said, “You find out by September 23 what is the procedure adopted by the government in fixing the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu. Is there any statutory sanction, or is it provided under any order of the State government? Which procedure have you followed in fixing the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu?”.

The CJ pointed out the PIL, which was filed seeking measures by the government to protect the iconic lake from illegal encroachments and constructions and protect it from further pollution. The CJ bench had issued a series of directions to the government; one direction was to furnish the Gazette showing FTL of all city lakes and express its serious concern over the non-listing of the PIL before the bench.

The CJ made it amply clear that the government should inform the court of the procedure, law, or order it followed to fix FTL. If no law is followed, then there has to be a law in place for fixing the FTL. The government cannot simply say the FTL, or water spread area, of Durgam Cheruvu is more than 160 acres, he observed.

During the hearing, the CJ made it clear that if the writ is allowed, then it will open flood gates for other petitioners; maybe there will be another 2,000 petitions before the court.

The bench was adjudicating the writ filed by L Urmila Devi, owner of Plot No 79, Amar Cooperative Housing Society, survey no. 47, Guttala Begumpet, Serilingampally mandal, aggrieved by the action of the Revenue and Irrigation officials in issuing her notice that her house falls within the FTL of Durgam Cheruvu; it has to be demolished.

The petitioner contends that her property does not fall under the FTL as per the descriptive memoirs of the Irrigation department.

Hearing adjourned to September 23.

HC issues notices to State govt and Centre; PIL to implement amended MV Act 2019

Hearing adjourned by four weeks for filing counter-affidavits

The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, on Friday issued notices to the Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, Principal Secretary (Home), and Transport Commissioner, Telangana, directing them to respond within four weeks, furnishing the endeavour of the Centre and the State government in implementing the amended rules of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019. The Act imposes strict action against all erring drivers of vehicles under the influence of alcohol and drugs, resulting in deaths of common people on roads.

As per the amended rules of the Act and its various sections, erring drivers can be slapped in cases U/s. 304 II of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for offences of causing death by driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and not U/s. 304 A of IPC.

During the hearing, the CJ, while issuing notices, observed that the court had taken cognisance of the issue.

The petitioner in the PIL sought a direction to the State government to establish an adequate number of exclusive courts in Hyderabad covering jurisdictions of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Commissionerates and try the offenders under the amended MV Act, which will have a serious impact on the offenders and help in bringing down accidents.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to appoint a committee to study the issues related to the implementation of all the relevant laws and rules to curb the menace of drunk driving.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by IT professional Ramanjeet Singh of Gowliguda seeking a direction to the State government to implement the amended rules of the MV Act.

Telangana High Court, FTL, Durgam Cheruvu

Writ filed by BJP MLA K V Ramana Reddy seeking EWS reservation

On Friday, Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy informed the division bench that the government is extending 10% reservation under the Economically Weaker Section quota to MBBS and PG medical admissions for 2024–25. He said a counter-affidavit in this regard has already been filed; the CJ bench recorded in its order.

Kamareddy BJP MLA KV Ramana Reddy filed the writ aggrieved by the government not extending 10% EWS quota. He had given a representation to the concerned authority on August 28, 2024, but no action was taken.

The Vice-Chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, wrote to the Principal Secretary (Medical, Health, and Family Welfare), referring to the National Medical Commission Gazette notification of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, along with the NMC Public Notice dated October 20, 2023, in which Rule 4.8 says reservation of seats in medical colleges and institutions for respective categories shall be as per applicable laws prevailing in States and Union Territories.