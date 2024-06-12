Once buzzing cultural hub at Nampally Public Gardens wallows in utter neglect

Hyderabad: Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, nestled within the Public Garden in Nampally, was once a vibrant hub of cultural activities. Now, closed for over three years, it stands as a pale shadow of its former self. Locals and morning walkers are urging the State government to renovate and reopen it to the general public.

Morning walkers pointed out that the auditorium previously hosted a variety of programmes, including educational initiatives, youth empowerment workshops, charitable events, and medical checkup camps by hospitals for senior citizens. These activities reflected its commitment to holistic cultural development and social welfare.

Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium has been a melting pot of cultural diversity, bringing together artists, performers, and art enthusiasts from various backgrounds. However, it currently lies in total neglect. While the exterior of the building appears to be in good condition, the interior tells a different story. Recently, the Morning Walkers Association submitted a representation letter to the State government, urging them to address the auditorium's renovation and reopening.

ARCHITECTURAL SPLENDOUR

The architecture of the auditorium seamlessly blends modern functionality with traditional aesthetics. Its spacious interiors, comfortable seating arrangements, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems provide a delightful experience for both performers and audiences alike. The stage, adorned with intricate designs and equipped with advanced technical facilities, serves as a perfect canvas for artists to showcase their talents.

Harjeet Singh, a morning walker, said, “The Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium stands as more than just a building; it is a symbol of Hyderabad's rich heritage and enduring commitment to the arts. Its timeless appeal continues to inspire generations, fostering a deep appreciation for culture, creativity, and expression. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the local public was not allowed to organise any events, including the various health camps we used to host. Whenever we have asked the concerned officials of Public Garden, they always stated that due to a lack of funds and a shortage of staff, they are unable to open it. Once again, if it is open to the general public, it will be beneficial for many senior citizens.”

Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist, said, “The morning walkers and cultural enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the auditorium. This historical and cultural gem has been a pillar of artistic expression and community engagement for decades.

Its revival will not only preserve our heritage but also provide a vibrant platform for diverse cultural events, promoting artistic excellence, and fostering community unity. We urge the State government to revitalise this esteemed venue for the benefit and enrichment of our city's cultural landscape.”

HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE

Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, inaugurated in the early 1980s, has been a hub for various cultural, educational, and artistic events. Over the years, it has hosted countless performances ranging from classical music and dance recitals to theatrical productions and seminars, enriching the cultural tapestry of the city.